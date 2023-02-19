Nissan finds the Toyota factory specification completely unrealistic.

Have you ever noticed that it is very difficult to meet the manufacturer’s specifications? Especially if you just drive ‘normally’ and don’t try too hard. The manufacturer’s specification is of course always a certain indication. Think of the WLTP, EPA-Cysle or NEDC, where the car in question has to go through a certain cycle.

Naturally, manufacturers can develop cars on it. In the old days, Volkswagen TDIs went a bit too far, but you can of course optimize a car for the consumption test, and not so much what you can achieve on the asphalt.

Not realistic

And there seems to be a problem for Nissan, because they find Toyota’s factory specification completely unrealistic. That is a vehement accusation from Nissan. So, what exactly is going on?

Well, it’s about Nissan’s latest economy crossover (kind of like a moderate alcoholic, but that aside), the Quashqai e-Power. This is of course a direct competitor for the Toyota RAV4 hybrid. The Nissan consumes 6.1 liters per 100 km, the Toyota 4.7 liters per 100 km.

According to Nissan, Toyota’s manufacturer specification is quite different and it is very close to each other in reality.

I think with the fuel economy it’s a tricky one. We leave it to the public to run the real-world tests. But from many of the articles I’ve seen of the RAV4 Hybrid, you don’t get anywhere near 4.8 liters per hundred miles. Aleksandar Pecanac, Product Manager Nissan.

Nissan: no less economical than Toyota

Now in Australia (where Pecanac is the product manager) they have a slightly different way of measuring consumption. That immediately indicates how beautiful the WLTP is. Because where the Nissan Qashqai e-Power is less economical in most countries, consumption according to the WLTP is 5.3 liters per 100 km and for the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 5.6 liters per 100 km. See, that’s much closer together.

In any case, it is good to see what you are going to use the car for and how you are going to do it. The Qashqai and RAV4 have completely different drive concepts. The Toyota has a traditional setup (2.5 liter Atkinson four-cylinder with electric motor), the Nissan uses the combustion engine as a generator.

