Nissan has announced the opening of orders for Townstar, the new light commercial vehicle of the Japanese brand that can be ordered by European customers in the Van and passenger transport versions, equipped with a 1.3-liter petrol engine. In the latter case the price list starts at € 28,610 (turnkey), while the petrol-powered Townstar Van is offered with prices starting at € 18,600 (excluding VAT).

The new commercial vehicle that has expanded the LCV range is equipped with a petrol engine that delivers an output of 130hp and a torque of 240Nm, with CO levels 2 equal to 145 g / km for the Van and 149 g / km for the passenger transport version and consumption reaching 6.4 l / 100 km. Townstar for 5-seater passenger transport is at the top of the category in terms of comfort with ample space for passengers and great accessibility, thanks to front doors that open almost 90 ° and comfortable sliding doors for the rear seats. The trunk is large with a capacity of 775 liters, expandable up to 3500 to which are added 49.5 liters of storage compartments in the passenger compartment.

Over 20 technological solutions for driving safety and assistance make Townstar a comfortable, reliable and safe vehicle. For the first time in a Nissan compact LCV, there is the Around View Monitor (AVM), which, through a series of cameras, reproduces a 360 ° view of the surrounding space from above, facilitating parking maneuvers and in tight spaces. Stability while driving it is ensured by the Side Wind Assist, which protects against side gusts of wind, and by the Trailer Sway Assist, in case of trailer use. The emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, the automatic parking system and the intelligent cruise control effectively support the driver especially in urban contexts.

The recognition of road signs allows you to always adjust the speed to the limits indicated, while the blind spot monitoring system warns the driver if a vehicle is in the area not covered by the rear-view mirrors. When traveling on sloping roads, the hill start assistance system comes in handy. The passenger compartment is extremely quiet, thanks to thicker windows and better acoustic insulation, and the temperature can be adjusted to optimal values ​​thanks to the dual-zone climate control with rear vents, for maximum driver and passenger comfort. Townstar, like all Nissan LCVs, also offers an industry-leading warranty of 5 years or 160,000 km, which covers parts, original accessories and paintwork, and includes roadside assistance.