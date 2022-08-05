Orders for Nissan Townstar, the new electric commercial vehicle of the Japanese brand that takes up the legacy of the e-NV200 e. thus expanding the electrified range of the Japanese brand alongside Ariya, Juke Hybrid and Qashqai e-POWER. Townstar EV boasts an optimized electric powertrain, delivering 122 hp and 245 Nm of torque. Characteristic element of this electric motor is the intelligent management of energy and battery cooling which, together with advanced aerodynamics, offer a autonomy of 300 km (in WLTP cycle). The 45 kWh battery can be recharged in alternating current (22 kW) or fast charging (DC with CCS) which allows you to bring the battery charge from 15% to 80% in just 37 minutes.

Townstar is developed on the Alliance’s CMF-CD platform, with a completely new design that follows the stylistic principles of other Nissan EVs. The front, in fact, it recalls that of Ariya characterized by the Kumiko motif that gives a premium look with Japanese DNA. Townstar EV’s technology package makes it one of the most advanced commercial vehicle products available on the market, and includes: E-Call, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and wireless charging for smartphones, with further advanced connectivity functions accessible via the 8-inch touch screen, and the 10-inch digital instrument panel. The passenger compartment also features a heat pump that improves comfort and efficiency at lower temperatures by diffusing the heat from the battery into the passenger compartment during the coldest periods of the year.

Townstar is equipped with over 20 technological solutions for safety and driving assistance that make it a comfortable, reliable and safe vehicle. Nissan’s city “star” leads to its debut in the LCV range some important innovations such as the ProPILOT, Nissan’s package of driver assistance technologies already available on the brand’s cars, which regulates acceleration, braking, stopping, restarting and maintaining the lane, and the Intelligent Around View Monitor (AVM), which thanks to a sophisticated network of cameras, it reproduces a 360 ° view from above of the space around the vehicle, facilitating parking and low speed maneuvers. Stability while driving is ensured by the Side Wind Assist, which protects against side gusts of wind, and by the Trailer Sway Assist when traveling with a full load. The emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, the automatic parking system, the blind spot monitoring system and the intelligent cruise control effectively support the driver especially in urban contexts. The Van version of Townstar EV has been designed to fully satisfy the needs of business customers looking for versatility, practicality, space and load capacity. The 3.9 m rear compartment3 with swivel bulkhead it can easily accommodate up to two Europallets and 800 kg of weight. Also notable is the towing capacity, which stands at 1,500 kg. The large side sliding doors facilitate loading and unloading of the vehicle, which can alternatively be fitted with double-leaf 60/40 doors opening 180 °. The large loading area also includes a space dedicated to a real “on-board office”. Nissan Townstar EV is available with prices starting from 31,200 euros (excluding VAT and putting on the road).