Nissan decides to stake everything or almost everything on its production complex Sunderland, in England. The Japanese car manufacturer has announced that it will produce three new electric models locally: let’s talk about Qashqai, JUKE and LEAFeach of which will be inspired by a different concept car among the many that Nissan presented at the Japan Mobility Show, more precisely Hyper Urban, Hyper Punk and Chill-Out.

Nissan invests in Sunderland

Nissan’s decision to assemble these three new electric models in Sunderland is part of the broad project EV36Zero of the British city, designed by the Japanese giant for the production of the future: in this sense, Nissan has promised an investment of up to £3 billiondefining it to all intents and purposes as “This is great news for the 7,000 Nissan employees in the UK and the 30,000 jobs involved in the UK supply chain.” Both the production of electric vehicles and batteries, the Japanese company says, will be powered by the EV36Zero microgrid, which will use the group’s wind and solar parks, managing to supply 100% renewable electricity not only to Nissan but also to its neighbors providers.

Uchida’s words

“Exciting electric vehicles are at the center of our plans to achieve carbon neutrality. With electric versions of our key European models on the way, we are accelerating into a new era: for Nissan, for the industry and for our customers – commented the President and CEO of Nissan, Makoto Uchida – The EV36Zero project places our Sunderland plant, Britain’s largest car factory, at the heart of the our future vision. This means our British team will design, engineer and manufacture vehicles of the future, leading us towards an all-electric future for Nissan in Europe.”

The government approves

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was also satisfied with this investment and declared: “Nissan’s investment is a huge sign of trust to the UK automotive industry, which already contributes £71 billion a year to our economy. This initiative will undoubtedly secure Sunderland’s future as the UK’s ‘Silicon Valley’ for electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing. Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan. We will continue to support every step of the way companies like Nissan, who intend to expand and grow their roots in the UK, and to make the right long-term decisions for a brighter future.”