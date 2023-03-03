Priority ADAS systems

Whether autonomous driving will be decisive in completely eliminating accidents caused by human error today will only be discovered in the next few years, perhaps decades. What is certain is that up to now the concept of mobility automation has been carried out mainly by driver assistance systemsbetter known as ADAS, a field in which Nissan has never failed to commit itself: since the 1990s, in fact, the Japanese car manufacturer has been investing in technologies that help the driver while driving, helping to increase safety .

Years of investment

We have to wait for the early 2000s for the first to see the light brand new developed by the Japanese brand: we are talking about the Lane Keep Support systems launched in 2001, to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane, and the Around View Monitor marketed in 2007, for a view from above like that of a bird in flight. Let’s not forget the Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention system, which since 2010 has provided greater visibility when overtaking on the motorway, preventing possible collisions with other vehicles hidden in the blind spots, and the Moving Object Detection, which since 2012 has made it possible to detect and report any in motion that could interfere with maneuvers during parking through the use of the vehicle’s cameras.

Self-driving goal

In view of the future, Nissan’s efforts are mainly focusing on the project ServCity: to date the numbers speak of three years of research and over 1,600 kilometers of road tests which have seen a 100% electric Leaf as the protagonist. “With ServCity we were able to showcase the capabilities of our 100% electric Nissan Leaf and how it can be used in the future of autonomous driving – said Bob Bateman, Project Manager of Nissan – Our participation in this project aligns with Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision to create a more inclusive mobility experience for all. ServCity’s findings will be instrumental in shaping our future plans and we are excited about the potential this technology has to positively impact the way we move around.”