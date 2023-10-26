On the occasion of the Japan Mobility Show 2023, which will start in the next few days in Tokyo, Nissan presented five new 100% electric concept carseach of which is preparing to compete in a different market segment (when they will be transformed into series electric cars) and is ready to offer technological and electrification standards high level. Let’s go over them with a quick overview.

Nissan Hyper Urban

The color lime yellow was chosen for the bodywork, the most distinctive style elements are the vertically opening front and rear doors and the wide tyres. Inside the passenger compartment, the presence of the dashboard and display inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles stands out. It will be equipped with V2H technology, V2G technology and the Intelligent Charging Management System, which is equipped with Artificial Intelligence capable of autonomously charging vehicles and powering buildings.

Nissan Hyper Adventure

We are faced with a 100% electric concept that comes in the form of a sports SUV designed for those inclined towards outdoor driving experiences. It is equipped with e-4ORCE all-wheel drive and above all with V2X technology. As for the design, the front was designed to optimize air flows around the body of the prototype, with the glass integrating the roof and side windows and the flush surface of the rear. Inside the passenger compartment, the instrument panel is integrated into the lower part of the windshield, and the presence of a rather large load compartment should also be noted.

Nissan Hyper Tourer

It is a 100% electric minivan, which has functional elements such as autonomous driving, the V2X function and the high-capacity battery which combine perfectly with a design characterized by clear and essential lines. Luxury is the watchword for the interiors, in particular for the console and the internal lighting system, where the traditional Japanese “kumiko” and “koushi” motifs are found, while the flat LED panel in the floor shows images of the bed a river and the sky.

Nissan Hyper Punk

It consists of a 100% electric compact crossover, which enjoys a functional and elegant appearance and, as in the case of the other prototypes presented by the Japanese brand, boasts V2X technology which allows the driver and passengers’ mobile devices to be recharged as well as providing energy to the infrastructure of local communities. The interiors stand out for their technology and connectivity, elements that led Nissan to define this prototype as a “mobile creative studio” thanks also to a continuous internet connection and a series of biosensors installed in the headrest capable of detecting the driver’s state of mind and stimulate his positive mental energy by automatically selecting the most suitable music and internal lighting.

Nissan Hyper Force

In this case we are faced with a high-performance fully electric supercar, driven by a 100% electric engine capable of developing up to 1,000 kW of power, powered by a solid-state battery. High aerodynamic performance, e-4ORCE all-wheel drive and high-strength carbon structure are enhanced to maximum power, with two driving modes available to the driver, “R” and “GT”. Finally, the augmented and virtual reality experience is innovative.