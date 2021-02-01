The next head of the Business Department will be on the table when he takes office a folder containing the details of the biggest industrial crisis suffered in Catalonia in recent years: the closure of Nissan in the Zona Franca de Barcelona (in addition to Montcada and Sant Andreu de la Barca) in December. It affects 2,500 direct workers and 15,000 more indirect workers and possibly the future of part of an industry that has seen its employment fall by 20% since 2007. Joan Tristany, general director of the Amec industry association, warns: “If we lose that substrate represented by the 20,000 employees of Nissan, in no way are we going to have more foreign investment. We have had an industrial policy that is half effective but quite reactive and not very forward-looking ”. In the case of Nissan, five years without new investments were ignored, a sign of the lack of a project and the prologue of a closure due to starvation.

It sounds alarming for a Catalan manufacturer that has been waiting years for good news in the form of a large investment that does not arrive. In the last 15 years, three car manufacturers have studied to establish themselves in Catalonia, the last Tesla, but no negotiations have come to fruition. By contrast, closures have been announced. Nissan, as the owner of the second largest Catalan factory, is the last and most serious, but also other relevant multinationals such as Continental and Bosch have just decided to leave. “Nissan is a tip of the iceberg globally. Either we wake up and decide that we want to be a productive economy and make a budgetary bet or it will be very complicated ”, says Àngels Chacón, current head of the PDeCAT list and head of the Generalitat Company when the Government and the Ministry of Industry tried to convince Nissan not to shut down the factory knowing its local ill effects.

His fear was not unfounded. A study by the Generalitat indicates that if the Catalan industry does not adapt to the transformation of the electric vehicle, 38,000 jobs could be lost along the way. “I have doubts as to whether we will live up to what they ask of us when they tell us that the combustion engine is no longer working,” says Josep Maria Arauzo Carod, professor of Economics at the Rovira i Virgili University specialized in industry. In his opinion, there is a lack of consensus on the country and public resources.

Nissan, as Seat does from Martorell, offered the possibility of exercising a driving role in this reconversion. With the closure decided, the rush has begun. The administrations are looking for a replacement to fill the void of the Japanese multinational and could face a dilemma. Accept to establish a battery factory in the Free Trade Zone (if LG Chem, the candidate, accepts it) and promote the transformation towards the electric vehicle throughout Spain, with the support of Seat and Volkswagen at the expense of not being able to assume the entire labor trail to leave Nissan, or to bet on an ecosystem of smaller projects linked to electromobility (or to maintain the manufacture of Nissan electric vans by a private label), which could take on the workload, but would not have the force that imposes any related project to leading brands.

“If we do a good joint work, we can be talking about something more positive than what we have now, looking at the last 10 years that have passed within the Nissan plant,” says Jordi Carmona, head of automotive at UGT-Fica, although it is very critical of the pace of decision making. Several sources consulted explain that LG Chem wanted to announce its decision last December, but information that appeared in the media truncated the negotiation and the Government is now presenting the decision almost as a contest.

Nissan, despite being on the road, ensures its commitment to participate in the search for its alternative, but points to the administrations as “key to convincing interested companies.” Meanwhile, at the plant, the multinational operators are waiting to know if in the future they will be able to return to the same place where they work now or if they will have to find a life for themselves. In December that countdown ends and they have no news.