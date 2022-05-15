Nissan it has to deal with the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine. In the last financial year, the Japanese carmaker suffered a backlash of 52.6 billion yen, the equivalent of 499 million dollars, from its operations in the two countries involved in the conflict. And the situation is not intending to improve at all: Nissan itself has made it known that does not plan to resume operations in Russia over the next year, a decision taken only a few weeks after first suspended deliveries in the country led by Putin and then production at the St. Petersburg plant.

To be precise, it was Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida who announced the company’s plans for Russia: the number one of the Japanese brand confirmed that he had deleted its activities in Russia in its forecasts for the next fiscal year which will end on March 31, 2023. “We must assume that operations will be suspended for the whole year”, his words reported by Autonews. Uchida did not provide a forecast for the financial backlash this decision will have on the company for the next financial year, merely stating that the lack of sales in Russia could have an impact. material impact on the results of the financial year 2023 and potentially beyond. Indeed, we recall that Russia was Groupe Renault’s second largest market last year, thanks in part to its majority stake in AvtoVAZ.