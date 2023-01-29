The new Nissan Intelligent Buy Power financing formula is available today for all customers buying a new car Micra, Juke, Qashqai or X-Trail and which includes two great advantages: Nissan Experta included in the price, i.e. 3 free coupons (in fact, the costs of spare parts for ordinary maintenance and labor are included in the monthly installment; a rich insurance package which covers theft, fire, acts of God, vandalism, tire protection, as well as free roadside assistance and courtesy car.

Furthermore, with a small supplement to the installment, it is possible to add the warranty extension Nissan Extesa. For example, for the Nissan Qashqai, with an extra 25 euros per month, the warranty coverage goes from 3 years or 100,000 km to 5 years or 150,000 km. News also regarding the booking appointments in the workshop, thanks to the new online service. Just go to the specific “Book Nissan assistance” section, which can be reached from the CUSTOMERS menu on the Nissan.it website, enter the vehicle data and choose the most convenient Nissan assistance centre.

For anyone buying a Nissan car, therefore, a world of advantages and zero thoughtsthanks also to Nissan Promise, the one-of-a-kind assistance service programme, which includes: free courtesy car, supplied for any type of intervention, even outside the warranty period; free roadside assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, even outside the warranty period; always free check-up, to keep the car efficient and safe; best value for money, availability of the Nissan network to apply the estimate offered by any other garage within a radius of 5 km, provided they use original Nissan spare parts.