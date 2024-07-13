Young people are thinking about a future characterized by electric mobility, according to a global survey conducted by Nissan Formula E Team together with OnePoll conducted on 6,000 children and young people aged between 8 and 16 in 6 different countries, that is, in Brazil, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States. Well, more than half of the interviewees say they want to drive electric cars to contribute to environmental protection, while 68% say they consider the fight against climate change important.

In line with the “Department of Futures” campaign

The results of this survey are in line with the latest campaign “Department of Futures” launched by the Nissan Formula E Team, where in a video posted on Nissan and Nismo social channels, some children aged between 7 and 10 challenge drivers Oliver Rowland and Sacha Fenestraz, as well as Tommaso Volpe, General Manager Formula E and Managing Director Nissan Formula E Team, on the future of electric vehicles. “We realize the importance of providing new generations with tools to combat climate change through electric mobility,” explains Tommaso Volpe. “The survey demonstrates the desire of young people to contribute to environmental protection by choosing electric vehicles. This is why Nissan Formula E Team must continue to develop key technologies in this field. The Department of Futures members understand how electrification works, and our goal is to help today’s youth enjoy a better, greener future.”