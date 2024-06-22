Setback for Nissan in China. The Japanese car manufacturer was in fact forced to stop production in its country Changzhou plant with the aim of optimizing its operations: the Qashqai will be affected, given that the Japanese SUV is produced in the aforementioned plant jointly managed with the local partner Nissan Dongfeng Motor in approximately 130,000 copies every year.

Nissan, stop production in China

The news does not come as a bolt from the blue: the business daily Nikkei had already previously reported that Nissan would close the Changzhou plant, even if the precise details had not been disclosed. Despite this stop, Nissan’s commitment to the Chinese market has not been and never will be discussion: let us remember that the total production capacity of the Japanese giant in the largest automotive market in the world is 1.6 million vehiclesof which 8% in the Changzhou plant.

Setback for Qashqai

In addition to the one in Changzhou, Nissan operates seven other manufacturing plants in China through its joint venture with Dongfeng, but like other Japanese manufacturers has lost market share due to rapidly evolving local rivals attracting customers with a range of electric vehicles not only equipped with advanced software but also sold at affordable prices and the like to those of cars powered by internal combustion engines.