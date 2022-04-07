The Nissan sports car they should survive for a long time, despite some indiscretions about a gloomy future. Car like the GT-R and the Z they will be with us for a long time, according to the management of the Japanese brand, thanks to the use of technologies capable of maintaining the same competitive attitude that the more ‘pulled’ models of the past had. One such solution would be the solid state battery.

High-performance cars are still part of Nissan’s plan, and solid-state batteries could become key to making them viable in Europe, just in time for the start of the electric age, according to British magazine Autocar. An example is the Nissan Max-Out concept, which can be seen on the cover. This car, or the production car that could derive from it, would be a potential exponent of the new sports line of the Japanese brand.

François Bailly, senior vice president and chief planning officer for the AMIEO region (Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania), said: “The electric future of the GT-R is under study. I’d like to have an EV sports car, but we have to get organized“. Priority will be given to higher volume cars. The “solid state” technology should be ready by 2026 and the first production cars that will use it could go into circulation by 2028. This new technology is expected to significantly increase energy density and accelerate the desired price parity between electric, gasoline and hybrid cars. Nissan estimates a lower cost per kWh than what batteries currently offer on electric cars.

In any case, and regardless of the brand in question, it is still too early to remove sports cars from the price lists of the future. Between synthetic fuels, hybrid engines, solid state batteries and hydrogen there are several possibilities to extend their life.