It’s time to take stock for Nissan at the end of the third quarter of the calendar year and, in parallel, of first half of fiscal year 2023. Analyzing in particular the financial results relating to the latter, it can be said that the work carried out by the Japanese company has been very positive: revenues have in fact increased by 1.40 trillion yen and reached 6.06 trillion yen , operating profit is up 180.1 billion yen to 336.7 billion yen, the operating margin is 5.6% and the net profit stands at 296.2 billion yen.

Forecasts rising

Important results, which led Nissan to review upwards forecast for the full fiscal year 2023, specifically with operating profit of 620 billion yen, up 70 billion yen from the previous year. In addition to this, the Japanese giant also expects an increase in revenues equal to 400 billion yen and a Net income of 390 billion, up 50 billion yen compared to 2022 as a fiscal year.

Two-sided sales

As for sales, the slowdown on the Chinese market it was largely offset by strong growth in virtually every other region in which the company operates. Returning to China for a moment, Nissan has identified the two factors which according to him have led to the decrease in registrations: the intensification of competition on the one hand, the acceleration of the transition to electrified mobility led by local brands on the other.

Uchida comments on Nissan results

“In the final year of our transformation plan Nissan NEXT we achieved substantial earnings improvements. This puts us on track to achieve our goals and achieve sustainable growth – commented Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan – We are also taking strategic actions to enhance our operations in China, including the launch of four electrified vehicles starting from the second half of 2024. All of this confirms continued progress in realizing our long-term vision for Nissan Ambition 2030.”