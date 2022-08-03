The Japanese brand Nissan presented its new document of financial and environmental sustainability, linked to the future generation of electric vehicles, the production of batteries and unprecedented mobility services. All this to go and intervene on what is there ESG financean area in which the largest investments of the world realities are concentrated, which support projects that are particularly green or attentive to equality between men.

“The funds of the Nissan Sustainable Finance Framework they will be used to support Nissan’s projects in the use of renewable energy, green production systems, charging infrastructure for electric cars, reuse of batteries and autonomous driving technologies. Funds will be raised through Green Bond, Sustainability Bond, Green Loan, Sustainability Loans, underlining the company’s commitment to promoting eco-sustainable habits by strengthening its commitment to making the world a cleaner, safer and more inclusive place.“, We read in a passage of the document sent to the press.

The evaluation criteria for accessing the funds of the Nissan Sustainable Finance Framework, for business improvement projects and for the development of new technologies, follow the indications set by Sustainalytics, an independent research and ESG data body. The objectives are generic but precise enough to understand in which direction the Japanese manufacturer could go. Nissan is committed to developing products and components for electric or low-emission vehicles; to reduce CO2 emissions; to invest in renewable energies and to improve energy efficiency in the production process (such as sustainable wastewater management).

Nissan will also promote the installation of charging facilities and systems to store energy through the use of batteries, and will seek to implement the concept of circular economy, managing waste better. It will also give vent to MaaS (mobility as a Service) projects in sparsely populated areas or areas affected by disasters (particularly in Japan).