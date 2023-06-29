The challenge? Here it is: a contest that featured 14 influencers from 7 European countries to tour all of Sardinia, between the coastal and mountain landscapes of the island and consume as little as possible on board the Qashqai e-POWER 90th Anniversary, the new special version of the iconic Nissan crossover.

1000 km on a full tank

The participants’ goal was to travel 1,000 km on a single tank of 55 liters of petrol. The average consumption of the entire group was 4.9 l/100 km, better than the value approved on the basis of the WLTP combined cycle which is equal to 5.2 l/100 km, confirming Qashqai e-POWER as a champion of efficiency. The Spain team, made up of Veronica (@verownika) and Alba (@albihm), achieved the highest score based on fuel consumption and points scored in various challenges along the way. The two content creators will be guests of Nissan in one of the Formula E races next season.

Directing

During the four-day race, members of the research and development team at Nissan Technical Center Europe in Cranfield, UK provided tips for more efficient driving, explaining the benefits of the e-Pedal Step system, the B- function mode, which increases the level of battery regeneration, and Eco-mode. Everything revolves around the famous e-POWER is a Nissan patent, unique in the automotive landscape, and represents a different approach to the electrification of mobility. It consists of a 190 HP electric motor that moves the wheels of the car and a 158 HP internal combustion engine exclusively for the production of energy. The system does not require plug charging and to fill up on energy you just need to fill up the petrol tank and travel on electric for over 1,000 km on a full tank.

Driving pleasure

Driving pleasure is typical of an EV and the internal combustion engine, which turns on only when necessary, guarantees low consumption, low emissions and low noise. The ideal solution especially in urban contexts, where frequent restarts and braking facilitate the regeneration of energy and the heat engine is often switched off, with about 65% fewer ignitions than a traditional hybrid. The Qashqai e-POWER is equipped with the e-Pedal Step system which allows you to accelerate and slow down the car using a single pedal. Qashqai e-POWER also offers various modes to optimize driving efficiency: EV mode, B-mode and Eco-mode.

The special series

The new Qashqai e-POWER 90th Anniversary Special Version, available in just 900 units for the Italian market, is characterized by exclusive stylistic elements that give the car a premium and distinctive look. The new limited edition Qashqai is equipped with the e-POWER engine, highly appreciated by Italian and European customers who have chosen this innovative and unique technology on the automotive scene.