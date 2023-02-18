Nissan is a sponsor of the 48th running of the half marathon Rome Ostia, the running event that will take place on Sunday 5 March from the capital to the Roman coast, organized by the Gruppo Sportivo Bancari Romani – GSBRun, in partnership with RCS Sports & Events, under the aegis of World Athletics and FIDAL, with the patronage of Rome Capital and the Lazio Region. In the name of environmental sustainability, the new Qashqai e-POWER is Official Electrified Car of the RomaOstia running event.

The Japanese electrified SUV will open and close the competition and will be the official timekeeper of the half marathon, crossing the fast route that sees an initial stretch in the EUR area and then continues between the long via Cristoforo Colombo up to the sea of ​​Ostia. The race management and the judges will also follow the half marathon aboard the Qashqai e-POWER, which will cover the 21.097 km together with the participants. Luisa Di Vita, Communications Director of Nissan Italy, commented: “We are excited to board the most sustainable and most pervasive sport because of our shared values ​​of supporting the society in which we operate and reduction of the environmental impact. In addition, the half marathon is yet another opportunity to promote Nissan’s commitment to spreading sustainable mobility to the general public. By participating in the RomaOstia half marathon, we are consolidating our strong bond with sporting competitions, already very strong on roads around the world with Formula E”.

On Friday 3 and Saturday 4 March, Nissan will also be present at the Casa RomaOstia village with static display of the two flagship models Qashqai e-POWER and X-Trail e-POWER at the Salone delle Fontane in Via Ciro Il Grande in Rome. By virtue of electric traction and simple safety edge technologies, the new Qashqai e-POWER is the ideal vehicle for moving agilely and safely on the roads of the half marathon RomaOstia, one of the longest-running and most popular competitions in Italy.