Safety is not an option for the Nissan Qashqai. The SUV of the Japanese car manufacturer obtained the best overall score for occupants adults, child occupants, pedestrians and safety systems in the Small Off Road category at the Euro NCAP Best in Class 2021 tests: the organization awarded the maximum score of 5 stars to the new Qashqai based on the new 2020-2022 protocol, thanks to the new CMF-C platform of the Alliance, which also forms the basis of the electronic architecture of advanced security technologies.

We are talking about a platform that boasts a resistant structure, and which guarantees exceptional performance in the event of an impact thanks to the use of ultra-resistant steel in the creation of various key areas, a material that improves its robustness, reduces its weight and facilitates the absorption and dissipation of the force of a possible impact, before it is transmitted to the passenger compartment. He thought about contributing to obtaining a maximum of 16 points in the side impact test the central airbag, for the first time on a Nissan car in Europe, which prevents the head of the driver and front passenger from colliding. For the protection of children, on the other hand, a score of 23.8 was achieved out of a maximum of 24 and 12 points for the installation systems of safety seats. Final comment on the protection of pedestrians and cyclists: in the relevant tests, the SUV of the Japanese brand obtained a score of 70%.