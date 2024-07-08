Nissan has opened orders for the new Qashqai. And it did so by announcing that the price remains the same as the previous version: price lists in hand, in fact, the new SUV from the Japanese manufacturer starts at 31,570 euros for the mild-hybrid versions and 37,320 euros for the e-POWER versions. But if the price does not changeand everything else about the car has done so: the exterior design has been refreshed, the interior has taken on a more elegant shape, the package of driving assistance and connectivity technologies has been enriched, and so on.

New Nissan Qashqai

Five available setups: ACENTA, N-CONNECTA, N-DESIGN (which replaces the basic VISIA version which is being phased out), TEKNA and TEKNA+. ACENTA features new 18″ alloy wheels for the e-POWER versions, full LED rear light clusters, new 12.3″ Infotainment, 6 speakers for the audio system and a new eco-leather steering wheel: the prices are those mentioned above. The N- trimCONNECT instead, it now offers standard driver assistance systems, the new NissanConnect satellite navigator with a 12.3″ high-resolution display including the Around View Monitor system, the wireless smartphone charger as standard, the new LED ambient lighting, roof bars and 18″ alloy wheels with the new diamond-cut design: in this case, prices start from 34,530 euros for the mild-hybrid versions and 40,280 euros for the e-POWER versions.

Five setups

Moving up the range, the trim N-DESIGN It features body-coloured door mouldings and wheel arches, new 20″ alloy wheels, seats in quilted black leather with Alcantara inserts and “Qashqai” written in relief under the headrest, rear lights now equipped with transparent lenses and the upper element of the daytime running lights which for the first time is equipped with sequential lights: the price list starts from 36,430 euros for the mild-hybrid versions and 42,770 euros for the e-POWER versions.

Oblique front view of the new Nissan Qashqai

Open orders

Last two versions: the TEKNA boasts a new 18″ alloy wheel design, a completely redesigned bumper in glossy black, a new console and new seats in synthetic leather with brown trim, and starts at 36,430 euros for the mild-hybrid versions and 42,770 euros for the e-POWER versions, while the TEKNA+, with prices starting from 41,630 euros for the mild-hybrid versions and 46,570 euros for the e-POWER versions, it is the top of the range thanks to 20″ alloy wheels, roof bars, panoramic roof with UV filter, heated windscreen, premium leather seats and synthetic leather inserts.