There Nissan Qashqai e-Power 90th anniversary is the new special limited edition version of the Hybrid SUVavailable only in 900 specimens for the Italian market. This version is based on the N-Connecta and is distinguished by its style elements of black colourwhich give the car a premium and distinctive look.

Based on the N-Connecta version, the Qashqai e-Power 90th anniversary has some additional features, including a treadplate with written Qashqai illuminated, a panoramic roof with longitudinal bars e 18 inch black wheels five spokes.

There is also an option pack available that can be purchased separately, which includes a 10.8 inch Head Up Display which projects information on the itinerary, traffic and assisted driving on the windshield, in the driver’s field of vision.

Also includes the ProPILOT Assist system with Navi-link, which regulates acceleration, braking, stopping and restarting in each lane, reads road signs and automatically adapts the speed of the car. Finally, the optional package includes a wireless charger for smartphones.

The 90th anniversary Qashqai e-Power is available in three exterior color combinations, all with contrasting roof: Pearl White with black roof, Ceramic Gray with black roof, and Black Metallic with gray roof.

The Qashqai e-Power is equipped with the e-Power technologya system consisting of a 190 HP electric motor that moves the wheels of the car and a 1.5-litre, 158 HP heat engine that produces energy to power the electric motor.

The system does not require external charging and, to obtain energy, it is sufficient to fill the petrol tank. With just one full tank, the car can travel in electric mode for more 1,000km.

