At the Rome Marathon tomorrow Nissan will also take part. The Japanese car manufacturer will be present with the Qashqai SUV, which for the occasion was named Official Electrified Car of the event: the crossover will open the route from the Imperial Fora and will bring the official timekeeper of the competition, crossing the main places of historical interest and cultural heritage of the Italian capital. Overall, therefore, the Qashqai SUV will drive over 42 kilometers.

Recall that the new Qashqai boasts a 100% electrified range, starting with the mild hybrid, from 140 and 158 hp: this is a hybrid technology characterized by a bright and efficient engine, low fuel consumption and reduced emissions. The mild-hybrid can be combined with the 6-speed manual gearbox, characterized by precise and optimized gearshifts, but also with the new Xtronic automatic gearbox, designed to guarantee the best response in all driving conditions. Among the many advantages brought by the updated version of the Korean crossover, its compact size and extensive on-board technological equipment, which includes a high definition 12.3 “multifunction digital instrument cluster, a new 10.8” Head-Up display and the infotainment system with 9 “HD digital touch screen and new graphic interface.