The Nissan Qashqai range expands with the introduction of a new special edition. Named 90th Anniversary, this exclusive series of the Japanese automaker’s SUV will be produced in just 900 specimens for the Italian market, each of which stands out for the presence of black style elements that give the car a premium and distinctive look and the e-POWER hybrid engine.

Most exclusive design

The aesthetic equipment of the new Nissan Qashqai 90th Anniversary special edition is in fact the same as the SUV in the N-Connecta version, albeit with some interesting newsAmong all, the door sill with illuminated Qashqai lettering, the panoramic roof with longitudinal bars and the 18″ five-spoke black wheels deserve a mention. As for the car bodythe exterior color combinations are three and all with contrasting roof: Pearl White with black roof, Ceramic Gray with black roof and Black Metallic with gray roof.

Optional pack

But that’s not all, because a optional package purchasable separatelywhich includes a 10.8″ Head Up Display which projects itinerary, traffic or driving assistance information onto the windshield in the driver’s field of vision, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link which regulates acceleration, braking, stop and restart in the single lane, reads road signs by automatically adapting the speed of the car and acquires data from the navigator by adjusting the speed in curves or on motorway ramps, and wireless charger for smartphones.

e-POWER technology

The engine chosen by Nissan, as mentioned, is the e-POWER, which combines a 190 HP electric motor that drives the wheels of the car and a 1.5-litre 158 HP internal combustion engine exclusively for the production of energy. The Japanese automaker has announced that the first units of the Qashqai e-POWER 90th Anniversary will be available at Italian dealerships starting in Septemberwith prices not yet announced.