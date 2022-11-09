Nissan’s first half of fiscal year 2022 ended quite positively for the Japanese giant. Let i net revenues than operating profit recorded significant growth: the former increased by 715.3 billion yen reaching 4.66 trillion yen, while the second rose by 17.5 billion yen reaching 156.6 billion yen, with a operating margin of 3.4%. A double growth made possible also thanks to Nissan NEXT transformation planwith which the company has improved the quality of sales in every market, with an increase in unit revenues and a decrease in sales costs.

“The increase in revenues and operating profit has been achieved despite the difficult context commercial in the first half of the fiscal year, characterized by a sharp rise in commodity prices and lower sales volume than the previous year, due to the shortage of semiconductors and the impact of COVID-related closures in Shanghai, in China – Nissan made known through an official note – The improvement in results from the previous fiscal year also reflects recent exchange rates and one yen weaker than expected“.

Regardless of what were the factors that allowed Nissan to deal with such an important growth, we are talking about data that give the Japanese giant hope for the future: not surprisingly, the company has decided to revise upwards revenue and profit forecasts for the entire fiscal year 2022. Despite this, for the entire fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, the Japanese company expects a sales volume of 3.7 million units, down by 7.5% compared to the previous forecast, due to the fact that even in the second half of the fiscal year 2022 the company will still have to face the shortage of semiconductors and rising commodity prices. Challenges that are complicated to deal with, but which will not prevent Nissan from continuing to introduce new models and improve the quality of sales.

“The excellent performance of the first half reflects the constant improvement of the structure of useful and the solid foundation of our business, as well as the positive impact of exchange rates – commented Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan – We achieved these results in an increasingly challenging business environment due to the continuing shortage of semiconductors and soaring commodity prices. Everyone at Nissan has worked hard to maintain financial discipline and improve the quality of sales. Furthermore, our new models have been very well received by customers in their respective regions. Even if for the second semester we foresee a still difficult business environmentwe aim to achieve our expected upside goals by continuing to implement the Nissan NEXT Business Transformation Plan. ”