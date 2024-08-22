All-electric in Europe for Nissan that continues on the path of sustainable mobility in the Old Continent confirming the goal of having a range of only electric models in the region by 2030. This despite the difficulties and uncertainties of the European market where these cars are still struggling to establish themselves. However, the Japanese brand will not abandon other fuels and in particular the new e-power hybrid precisely to guarantee flexibility in the transition.

Nissan’s electric range

Nissan is currently working on the next generation of electric models, with the EV successors of Qashqai, Juke and Leaf that will be built in Sunderland, a factory in which the Japanese brand has made large investments. Currently, the compact, first among the mass electrics and the Ariya SUV are the only battery-powered models available on the price list for the brand of the Rising Sun while in the short term the new Micra is expected, also electric.

The plans don’t change

Confirming Nissan’s European strategies was Mayra Gonzalez, Nissan’s European sales manager, as reported by the British magazine Autocar: “Our business plan is very clear: we want to be 100% electric by 2030 in Europe. The key is that, between now and 2027, we need to think about how best to balance the portfolio between electric, combustion and hybrid vehicles. We see a lot of inconsistency in the way electrification is progressing in Europe and we need to deliver vehicles that are aligned with that progression. A balanced model portfolio will be key. But our strategy on electrification is clear.”