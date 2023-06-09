New production milestone for Nissan in Sunderland. The Japanese automaker has completed construction of the number one car 11 million in its British factory, which has been in operation for over 37 years. A record achieved thanks to the production of a Qashqai e-POWER for a customer in France, one of the 137 global markets currently served by the Sunderland plant.

Productive record

A production milestone that makes Nissan unparalleled in the United Kingdom: never before had any manufacturer achieved this record in the country, a feat that Nissan has managed to accomplish, which has built on average more than one car every two minutes, every hour, every day, every every year from 1986 to today. In 37 years of history 9 different models of the Japanese brand were produced in Sunderland, declined in 22 versions: the Qashqai alone, the model that allowed Nissan to reach the milestone of 11 million vehicles assembled, over 4 million units were produced.

Priceless efforts

“This milestone reflects the great experience of our production team, gained by building quality cars highly appreciated by our customers – commented Adam Pennick, Vice President Manufacturing at Nissan Sunderland – From 1986 to today we have come a long way and produced some iconic models. Thanks to our fully electrified range and the EV36Zero plan, we have before us a exciting and sustainable future“.

How production has changed

I also deserve of evolution that the production processes have undergone over the years: just think that to build a Bluebird, the first car built in Sunderland in 1986, it took 22 hours of work, while to build a Qashqai today, a car that is certainly much more complex and richer of technological equipment, it takes just 8.5 hours. We recall that the Sunderland plant is the largest in the UK for production volumes, it guarantees work to around 6,000 people and supports a supply chain of over 30,000 jobs, with around 5 million components arriving at the plant every day.