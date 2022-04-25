Nissan invests in the safety of its cars by launching new driver assistance technology “Ground Truth Perception“. We are talking about a function that increases the guarantee of the safety of the vehicle occupants by relying on a set of high-performance LIDAR sensors, radar and new generation cameras, all capable of collecting in real time a large amount of information and thus provide a quick and accurate reading of the surrounding environment, also detecting with extreme precision the shape and distance of the objects encountered along the way.

After the intervention of all these hardware systems, the ball passes to a sophisticated algorithm, which instantly processes all this information, evaluates it and automatically operates the steering and brakes of the car to avoid a possible collision. As Nissan points out, this technology can also detect slowed traffic and distant road obstacles and perform appropriate maneuvers. “It is important for customers to feel safe in their car – commented Takao Asami, Senior Vice President, Global Research and Development of the Japanese brand – Looking to the future of autonomous drivingwe believe Nissan’s Ground Truth Perception technology will make a significant contribution to this. ” Nissan plans to complete development of the “Ground Truth Perception” technology by mid-2020, and to make it available on every new model by fiscal year 2030.