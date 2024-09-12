Nissan will also be among the protagonists of the 2024 edition of the Turin Motor Show. The Japanese brand will put the new generation of Qashqai under the spotlight of the event that from 13 to 15 September brings the automotive industry to the shadow of the Mole, making its national debut.

The third generation of Qashqai

The third generation of Nissan Qashqai is deeply renewed, starting from the even more modern and dynamic exterior design, with a new completely redesigned front and new light clusters. The interiors are also new, with higher quality materials and more refined finishes. Driving assistance systems have been improved, ensuring better control in every situation and new connectivity systems with integrated Google suite that make the driving experience even safer and more practical. The range of the new Nissan Qashqai starts from 31,750 euros for the mild-hybrid versions and 37,320 euros for the e-Power variants.

The national preview

The renewed version of the Japanese SUV will be presented exclusively to the national press on September 13 at 3:00 pm in the halls of Palazzo Madama, the prestigious building located in Piazza Castello, in the historic center of the Piedmontese capital. For the entire duration of the motoring event, from September 13 to 15, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about and try out the new Nissan Qashqai, which will be on static display at the Nissan stand in Piazza Castello and available for road tests with departures from Piazza Castello and Piazza Carlo Felice.