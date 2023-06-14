More safety on Nissan cars and additional support for those behind the wheel of the cars of the Japanese automaker. The Yokohama brand has in fact announced the development of a new driver assistance technology that uses LIDAR systems. This is Intersection Collision Avoidance, automatic maneuvers to avoid collisions with other vehicles that suddenly cross the path of the car.

A new step towards autonomous driving

This is a new step forward towards autonomous driving in safety, especially in complex urban contexts and for the management of road junctions. “The development of this technology is part of Nissan Ambition 2030, our long-term vision for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world – said Takao Asami, Senior Vice President, Research & Advanced Engineering Division Nissan – We aim to complete the development of next generation LIDAR-based driver assistance technologies by the middle of this decade. Nissan is developing technologies that can help drastically reduce road accidents, for the safety of our customers and all road users.”

New Nissan technology

Intersection Collision Avoidance features new control logic that can quickly and accurately detect the position and speed of an object coming from a lateral direction.

How does it work

The system is designed to respond immediately to changing situations and automatically applies the brakes to avoid collisions if it detects a potential danger. Most road accidents occur in urban settings and as a result of human error. For this reason, Nissan’s driver assistance technologies, thanks to advanced sensing and autonomous decision systems, are a valid support for improving road safety.