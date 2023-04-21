A daring and singular accident, fortunately without consequences, the one that happened in Mesaria on the island of Santorini where a Nissan Micra was literally stuck in an alley of the town. The photo of the car wedged between the buildings immediately went around the web, with the car stopped between the two walls and unable to proceed further. The images of the incident were disseminated by the local authorities who showed the small Japanese city car irreparably blocked.

Nissan Micra stuck

Impossible to take the car out in the traditional way and so a crane had to intervene which lifted the Nissan Micra from above, extracting it from the alley which was obviously too narrow for the circulation of a vehicle, albeit of small dimensions like the Asian super compact. For the driver, in addition to the insult of being stuck in the alley, also a financial penalty: the island’s authorities have in fact fined the owner of the Micra for the incident.

Wrong Way?

The man, who had some passengers with him, had to get out of the car through the trunk since the car doors were not usable as they were blocked by the walls of the houses adjacent to the alley. The car had been rented and the people on board, tourists, probably took the road by mistake which turned out to be too narrow, without considering the size of the Micra.

Cars stuck, it’s not the first time

This is not the first episode of its kind in Mesaria. As reported by the Santorini Secrets website, a similar incident occurred about a year ago with a Lancia Ypsilon stuck in a street not far from the one in which the accident occurred.