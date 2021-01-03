Nissan Magnite Bookings: Japanese automaker Nissan launched its most affordable sub compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) Nissan Magnite in the Indian market late last year. This small SUV is getting great reactions from customers. The popularity of this SUV can be gauged from the fact that within about a month the company has registered bookings for its 30,000 units, which is equivalent to an average of 1,000 bookings.

According to media reports, the highest number of bookings has been recorded in the last 14 days of the month of December. Recently the Asian NCAP crash report of Nissan Magnite has also come out in which it has got a 4 star rating. Due to excellent booking, the waiting period of this SUV has also reached almost 8 months.

Sold out for 2021: It is also being told in some media reports that some dealers of Nissan have stopped booking this SUV. It is being told that this SUV has been sold out for the year 2021. This SUV recorded more than 5,000 bookings on 31 December alone. Due to the low price, sporty look and better mileage, people are liking this SUV a lot.

When the company launched Nissan Magnite in the market, its initial price was fixed at Rs 4.99 lakh. The news is coming that the company is going to increase its price soon. The company has launched it with five different trims and two petrol engines. Its top model is priced at Rs 9.45 lakh.

Get this engine option: In a variant, the company has used a 1.0-liter capacity turbo petrol engine that generates 99bhp power and 160Nm torque. This variant is also available in the market with a 5-speed manual transmission. Apart from this, this SUV is also available with a 1 liter natural aspirated petrol engine, which generates 71bhp power and 96Nm torque.

This variant has more demand: The company claims that the XV and XV (premium) of the top variants of the new Nissan Magnite have been selected by the highest 60 percent of the people. Apart from this, around 30 percent people have opted for the CVT automatic variant. The company has also given some clauses leading features in this SUV, which makes it better than other models. Such as, 360-degree surround view camera, wireless Apple car play, Android auto connectivity, 7.0 inch TFT display, push button start, voice recognition technology, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring etc.