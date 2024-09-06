Nissan today announced that its development and mass production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for vehicles have been certified in Japan by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

LFP Batteries on New Models in Japan

Through the development and mass production of LFP batteries, Nissan intends to establish a base in Japan, strengthening the supply chain of electric vehicle batteries, supporting the state’s development plans to make the country as independent as possible, and promoting the use of electric vehicles equipped with LFP batteries.

Technological development

Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said: “Nissan will adopt LFP batteries to meet the diverse needs of customers and provide more affordable electric vehicles. The batteries, which will be developed and mass-produced in Japan, will be installed in the brand’s kei cars starting in fiscal 2028. We aim to establish a base for LFP batteries in Japan by making the most of the government support approved by METI.”