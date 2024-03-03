This week the last examples of the Nissan Leaf made in the UK rolled off the assembly lines at the factory in Sunderland. The Japanese car manufacturer has in fact announced the end of production of its iconic electric car at its British plant: the decision arrives 11 years later the start of the on-site construction of the first Leaf, later replaced in 2017 by the second generation of the model.

New EVs coming soon

According to what was reported by Autocar, Nissan's decision to stop British production of the Leaf is preparatory to the introduction of three new models on local assembly lines: more precisely, it is a new electric crossoverwhich is expected to debut later this year and start production in 2026, and the electric heirs of Qashqai and Juke.

While stocks last

“The current generation Nissan Leaf, the first mass-market 100% electric vehicle, is approaching end of its life cycle in Europe – announced a Nissan spokesperson – Depending on market inventory, European customers will be able to place their orders until vehicle stocks run out. Nissan has already announced one new range of 100% electric vehicles for the European market which will be produced at the Sunderland plant as part of our commitment to sustainability and electrification.”

Waiting for the third generation

Globally, Leaf production will continue at Nissan's set-up factories in the US and Japan, while European stocks of the model will likely all be sold off before the end of the year. We remind you that the debut of the third generation Leaf is expected in 2026: Nissan expects it will build approximately 100,000 units per year at the Sunderland plant.