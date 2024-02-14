It is renewed with the restyling the second generation of the Japanese crossover is mid-career Nissan Jukewhich debuted in 2019. Among the new features are a new infotainment system, detailed updates and a range of new exterior colors, including the yellowa color that contributed to the success of first generation of the Nissan compact crossover. From a technical point of view, the Juke is a gas or full hybrid hybrid.

Nissan Juke 2024

The 2024 Nissan Juke maintains the same exterior style, with the new features mainly focused on customization options. In addition to the new yellow colorthere are other additions to the exterior color palette.

Nissan Juke 2024 facelift

The pearly white It now features a purer shade and a more pronounced pearl effect thanks to a new formulation. The metallic black it was made darker and brighter by replacing the metal particles with glass particles.

Each version of the Juke features standard and optional wheels, with new ones five-spoke wheels for the N-Connecta and N-Design versions, and rims from 19 inches for the top of the range versions.

Nissan Juke N Sport 2024 Juke N Sport 2024 on the move Juke N Sport 2024 rear 3/4 Juke N Sport 2024 on the move Juke N Sport 2024 rear Juke N Sport 2024 cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats 12.3″ infotainment display Steering wheel, 12.3″ digital display New Nissan Juke N-Sport (restyling)

The Acenta and N-Connecta versions are also fitted with low rolling resistance tyres 17 inch wheels as a new option.

In the interior of the 2024 Nissan Juke, the first thing that strikes you is the new central infotainment system with one 12.3 inch screen, inclined 8° towards the driver, and use of touch controls. The system features intuitive graphics and a Vocal recognition improved, now compatible with Android Auto and equipped with connectivity Wifi.

Nissan Juke 2024 cockpit dashboard

The instrument panel has also been revamped, with one 12.3 inch TFT digital screen available on certain trim levels. The infotainment system also allows the video playback from USB devices when the vehicle is stationary.

In the cockpit of the version N-Sport There are finishes yellow on the instrument panel, infotainment and air vents, while the seats feature Alcantara inserts and yellow stitching. Instead the versions N-Connecta, N-Design And Tekna they present new materials and processes for the seats, while for the Tekna the headrests have a sportier look. The glovebox has been enlarged, reaching i 7.8 litresand the armrest has been redesigned with greater support and contains a credit card clip.

12.3″ infotainment display

All versions have the electric handbrakewhile the buttonse-Pedal and of EV mode they have been repositioned for greater comfort on the Hybrid version. Starting from the N-Connecta version, there is a wireless charger and took USB-A and USB-C for front and rear occupants.

Nissan Juke Hybrid and petrol engines

The Nissan Juke is available with a choice of two powertrain options: Hybrid And DIG-T petrol. The Hybrid powertrain includes a new generation Nissan internal combustion engine with a horsepower of 69 kW (94 hp) and a couple of 148 Nmcoupled with a electric motor main Nissan from 36 kW (49 hp) and a torque of 205 Nm.

This system is completed by one starter/generator 15 kW high-voltage battery, a liquid-cooled battery from 1.2 kWh it's a multi-mode gearboxreducing consumption by 19% in the combined cycle.

The Juke is also hybrid, full hybrid HEV

The engine DIG-Thowever, is equipped with a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, with 114 HP of power and 180 Nm of torque (200 Nm with over torque). There are also two gearbox options available: 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT), with driving modes Eco, Standard and Sport selectable.

Nissan Juke consumption and emissions

MOTOR WLTP CONSUMPTION CO2 WLTP DIG-T MT 5.8-5.9 l/100km 133-135 g/km DIG-T DCT 6.0-6.2 l/100km 137-141 g/km Hybrid 4.7-4.9 l/100km 107-112 g/km Nissan Juke consumption and emissions

ADAS Nissan on the Juke

The Nissan Juke is richly equipped ADASincluding the Lane Departure Warning standard on all versions. L'Emergency Lane Keepincluded as standard on Tekna and optional on other versions, warns the driver with vibrations in the steering wheel when the vehicle gets too close to the lane limit and automatically corrects the trajectory if necessary.

There rear cameranow standard on all versions, provides high-definition images with improved resolution from 0.3 to 1.3 megapixels.

Nissan Juke 2024 in motion

L'Around-View Monitoravailable starting from version N-Connectacombines images from four cameras to provide one 360 degree view of the car, particularly useful in low-speed manoeuvres. In the event of sudden braking, the brake lights they flash to warn the following driver and stimulate his attention.

Price, how much does the Juke cost

The base price of the Nissan Juke is 23,000 euroswhile the Hybrid version costs more than 30,000 euros. Available trims include N-Connecta, N-Design, Tekna And N-Design.

Photo new Nissan Juke 2024 (restyling)

Nissan Juke Hybrid test video

Nissan Juke Hybrid test video

Read also:

→ Juke Hybrid, characteristics

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All hybrid cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How the full hybrid works

→ How the plug-in hybrid works

→ How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!