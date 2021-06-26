To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the victory Nissan toSafari Rally with the iconic 240Z, Nissan has made sketches of what a ‘Nissan rally car based on Juke.

The images of Nissan Juke Tribute Concept were released on the occasion of the Safari Rally Kenya, which is part of the calendar of the World Rally Championship for 19 years.

Nissan Juke rally, as it is, features

The production Nissan Juke inspired the rally prototype, thanks to his sturdy and raised trim, with short front and rear overhangs that give the car agility and potential off-road skills.

Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept

With increased wheel arches, able to accommodate bespoke off-road tires, the car is more impressive, while the additional lights mounted on the hood and roof underline the racing character off-road.

Black hood and black wheels of Juke Rally Tribute Concept are a tribute to 240Z from 1971 who participated in the East Africa Rally.

Juke Rally Tribute Concept rear view

The same aesthetic cues inspired the Gripz concept car, presented by Nissan at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, which in turn influenced the design of the Juke launched in 2019. The Juke Rally Tribute Concept powertrain would be a electric hybrid.

1971 Datsun 240Z East African Safari Rally

The legendary Datsun 240Z, which in 1971 won the grueling victory East African Safari Rally, was led by Edgar Herrmann with the navigator Hans Schüller.

Nissan Datsun 240Z from 1971

The rally was a resounding success for the brand, with the other two 240Zs in the race taking the second and seventh position. Furthermore, the victory represented the brand’s second consecutive victory in the rally.

The 240Z was powered by a 210 hp 2.4-liter straight six, rear-wheel drive.

Datsun 240Z from the 1971 East African Safari Rally

The car that won was restored in 2013 and is part of the Nissan collection which is located at Zamak, near the Nissan headquarters in the prefecture of Kanagawa in Japan.

Photo Nissan Juke Tribute Concept

