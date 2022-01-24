Nissan celebrates its partnership with Warner Bros by unveiling a new limited edition Juke for the theatrical release of The Batman, the new film dedicated to UOmo Bat with Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne. This is the Juke Kiiro which will be produced in only 5,000 units for the European market is distinguished by some design details inside and outside the passenger compartment and follows the previous special versions of Kuro (black) and Shiro (white) which had expanded the range of the first generation. In fact, the word Kiiro in Japanese means Yellow.

In this regard, the accents in this color are different, in particular in the lower part of the two bumpers and at the base of the doors thus embellishing the livery in Ceramic Gray. The edge of the lower skirt has an aluminum finish, while the 19 ”alloy wheels are finished in black and are taken from the top-of-the-range Tekna version. The mirrors and roof edges have a sophisticated aesthetic pattern, which in the case of the roof fades towards the rear of the car. Inside of the seats are upholstered in black and gray eco-leather with yellow stitching, as are the central armrest, the center console, the front doors and the upholstery, to create a harmonious effect between the inside and the outside. The name of the special version is shown on an aluminum plate affixed to the center console, in front of the gear lever.

Nissan Juke Kiiro is equipped with 1 liter petrol engine, which delivers a power of 114 hp and a torque of 200 Nm, combined as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox and an optional dual-clutch automatic gearbox with steering wheel controls. Wide range of safety systems and driving assistance: this includes intelligent emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, road sign recognition, intelligent warning system and prevention of involuntary lane changes, intelligent rear obstacle detection system in motion and blind spot monitoring system.