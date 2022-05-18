It had been unveiled in the form of a digital render to pay homage to the 50th anniversary of Nissan’s participation in the East African Rally, but now from a concept car it is ready to turn into reality: let’s talk about the Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute, a decision with which the Japanese carmaker intends to celebrate the arrival on the market of the first electrified version of its crossover coupé. The distinctive element of this version of the Juke Hybrid is the particular livery, a homage to the iconic 240Z queen of the 50s and 70s rallies.

And in fact, compared to the production version of the Japanese electrified SUV, the special edition Rally Tribute brings a series of aesthetic and mechanical modifications of no small importance: we think of the larger wheel arches to accommodate the special off-road tires, the additional lights mounted on the hood and on the roof, the black hood, the larger wheels, the vintage logos and the number 11 These last elements are a tribute to the 240Z 1971 involved in the East African Rally), the reinforced plates under the front and rear skirts that protect the body bottom, the long-stroke reinforced suspension and the 265/70 R16 tires. News too inside the crossoverwhere the addition of a roll bar is recorded to give greater rigidity to the car body and protection to the driver and co-driver and where the front seats are of the sports type with four-point belts, unlike the rear ones which are removed to make room for the spare wheels.

As for the powertrain, for this brand new Rally version of the Juke Nissan has chosen to adopt the engine of the production version: the new generation thermal unit, specially developed for hybrid applications, delivers a power of 94 HP and a torque of 148 Nm, while the electric motor to which it is combined (also developed by Nissan) has an output of 49 HP and a torque of 205 Nm. To complete the engine equipment there is a starter / generator, which consists of a small 15kW electric motor and a 1.2kWh liquid-cooled battery. Finally, the 6-speed multi-mode gearboxthe first 2 in electric and the following 4 in thermal mode.