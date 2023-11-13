Among the various prototypes presented by Nissan at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, there was one that caught the attention more than the others. Let’s talk about Nissan Hyper Punk, the 100% electric compact crossover with a functional and elegant appearance which, according to the latest rumors, will serve as a source of inspiration for the design of the new generation of Jukeclose to transformation into an EV.

From prototype to series production

Recall that Nissan plans to have 19 models of battery electric vehicles in its range by 2030, and among these the new generation Juke will appear. From a stylistic point of view, the elements taken from Hyper Punk they should be differentIt looks like the prototype’s vertical LED daytime running lights could go into production, as well as the car’s black fenders and sharp, angular surfaces.

Battery chemistry confirmed

First details also regarding the powertrain and battery that will equip the new Juke. We know for a fact that, although Nissan is working on accumulators of energy in the solid state, what will power the new generation of the crossover will use chemistry cobalt-nickel-manganese: this was confirmed by Gilles le Borgne, Renault’s Chief Technology Officer, who also expressed himself in these terms for the Nissan Leaf and Micra and Renault 5 and R4 models.

Rumors about the new Nissan Juke EV

Other elements not yet confirmed: the new electric Juke is expected to be built on the platform CMF-B EV and could boast a single-engine and front-wheel drive configuration, although a solution cannot be ruled out dual engine and all-wheel drive for the top of the range version, similar to that of the Ariya SUV.