Nissan wants to make its electric mobility offering even more accessible. How? By introducing a series of eco-incentives for those who buy their Ariya electric SUV, which in the event of scrapping can reach the 11,000 euros: the Japanese car manufacturer announced it itself, making it known that this figure can be reached by scrapping a Euro 2, Euro 1 and Euro 0 vehicle.

Incentives up to 11,000 euros

But discounts are also available for those who scrap vehicles of a different category: in the case of scrapping for Euro 3 vehicles, eco-incentives reach 10,000 euros, while for Euro 4 vehicles there is a 9,000 euro discount. And for those who decide not to scrap any vehicle? Nissan also meets this type of customer, offering them discounts up to 6,000 euros.

The Nissan Ariya range

In fact, Nissan eco-incentives are valid on the entire Ariya range and make the 100% electric crossover coupé even more accessible, with prices starting from 31,500 euros. And speaking of range: remember that the Nissan Ariya is available on the Italian market in four trims, with the option of two or four-wheel drive, with a 63 or 87 kWh battery and a range of over 530 km.