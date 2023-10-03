At the Japan Mobility Show 2023, which will be held in Tokyo at the end of the month, Nissan will be present with a series of fully electric concept cars, all of which share a very specific word in their name: Hyper. A choice that the Japanese company motivates with the will to “express the enthusiasm that these prototypes intend to arouse”: they will be four in totalwith the first having already been revealed in digital form under the name Hyper Urban.

Modern exterior and interior

Modernity and refinement are the two watchwords that characterize the external design of the Hyper Urban concept car. In particular, the color lime yellow was chosen for the bodywork, although it must be said that the exteriors of the prototype in question change color shades depending on the angle at which they are reached by the light. The most distinctive styling elements are the front and rear doors with vertical opening and the wide tires. Inside the passenger compartment, the presence of the dashboard and display inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles stands out: both they can be customized by the driver based on his own tastes. Special mention goes to the front seats, which can be folded into the rear seats thus creating a comfortable sofa-like space.

Charging technology

The new Nissan Hyper Urban will be equipped with both V2H technologywhich will allow it to introduce energy into homes, thus guaranteeing significant savings on energy costs and at the same time reducing the pressure on the electricity grid, both V2G technology, with which owners will be able to supply energy to the grid to support the local community and profit from it. Also present Intelligent Charging Management Systemwhich is equipped with Artificial Intelligence capable of autonomously charging vehicles and powering buildings.

Looking to the future

Nissan has said that the other fully electric concept cars that will be presented in physical form in Tokyo will make their digital debut on October 10, 17 and 19. “Each concept is represented by a symbolic character and has distinctive characteristics that add value to unique lifestyles and different aspirations – says the Japanese brand – The concepts help customers make their positive contribution to the planet without compromising style or fun. Nissan’s vision at the Japan Mobility Show represents the company’s ongoing commitment to enriching people’s lives and revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape with innovative products and technologies.”