Nissan drops the poker. The Japanese car manufacturer has in fact presented the fourth EV concept car which he will exhibit on the occasion of Japan Mobility Show. But not only that: the Japanese brand itself has announced that all four electric prototypes unveiled over the last few weeks can be found both in street vision displays in the Shinjuku district and on the Fortnite e-game.

V2X technology

But let’s go back to Nissan’s fourth EV concept: it’s called Hyper Punk and it materializes in a 100% electric compact crossover. It enjoys a functional and elegant appearance and, according to Nissan, it has been thought through “for content creators, influencers, artists and all those sensitive to style and innovation”. As in the case of the other prototypes presented by the Japanese brand, this compact SUV can also boast the V2X technologywhich allows the mobile devices of drivers and passengers to be recharged and to provide energy to local community infrastructures.

Hi-tech interior

Technology and connectivity are the watchwords of the interior. External cameras can read the surrounding landscape, reprocess it with the support of artificial intelligence and convert it into manga-style scenarios and graphic patterns, with the images then being projected onto the three-screen display in front of the driver to “create a space between real and metaverse”. The passenger compartment is defined by Nissan as one “mobile creative studio“, embellished with two elements: continuous internet connection, which effectively allows occupants to access data and information from the web via their mobile devices; a series of biosensors installed in the headrest, which combined with an artificial intelligence system are able to detect the driver’s mood and stimulate his positive mental energy by automatically selecting the most suitable music and interior lighting.

Polygonal design

A look also at the external design, where the silver colour: the faceted surfaces appear polygonal in shape, with shades that change with the angle of the light. The overview is completed by the front and rear overhangs reduced to a minimum, the large 23″ wheels and the optical lighting system, which includes headlights, rear lights and rear signature that reflect the polygonal shape aesthetic theme of the prototype.