There Hyper Force it is the electrical evolution of Nissan’s high-performance coupemore precisely it anticipates the specifications of the future Electric GT-R. The concept integrates all the new propulsion technologies of the supercars of the future. In fact, its electric motor can generate up to 1,000 kW (1,360 hp) of power and is powered by a solid state battery. The Hyper Force is one of five concepts presented by Nissan at Japan Mobility Show 2023 who celebrate the 90th anniversary of the brand.

What Nissan will be like Hyper Force

The Hyper Force is a high-power car with electric all-wheel drive called “e-4orce” which delivers a maximum power of 1,000 kW (equivalent to 1,360 HP), more than double that of the current GT-R. The concept offers two driving modes “R” (racing) And “GT” (grand tourism).

Nissan Hyper Force concept gullwing doors

The user interface, developed in collaboration with Polyphony Digital Inc., changes color and display to provide real-time information to the driver.

In R modethe passenger compartment lights up red and shows details such as tire grip, temperature, air pressure and other information.

Nissan Hyper Force concept cockpit dashboard

In mode GT, enlightenment is blueand screens around the steering wheel combine to facilitate viewing of the suspension and stabilizers, which can be adjusted while driving.

From an aesthetic point of view, the exterior design of the Hyper Force is sporty, with muscular and elegant lines that recall the style of performance Nissan No. Collaboration with the NISMO racing team resulted in a design optimized for the downforce and the engine coolingwith a front hood and rear diffuser designed to improve airflow.

Elements like front fins, the fenders and rear wing have unique active functionality. Furthermore, i very light carbon rims they are designed to improve aerodynamics and brake cooling.

Autonomous driving and augmented reality

The Nissan Hyper Force is also innovative when it comes to autonomous driving functions, thanks to thehyper LIDAR and sensors calibrated for sporty driving. Furthermore, the driving experience is enriched by augmented reality (AR) And virtual reality (VR)which allows the driver to switch between the real and virtual world in an integrated way.

Nissan Hyper Force concept cockpit steering wheel

A special helmet allows a “gamified” driving experience when the vehicle is stationary, allowing the driver to to race in time or online mode. Augmented reality visors also allow competitions against avatars of friends or professional drivers on circuits.

Photo Nissan Hyper Force concept

