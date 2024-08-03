New partnership between Nissan and Honda. But in this case there is also Mitsubishi: the three Japanese car manufacturers have in fact signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss possible collaboration agreements in the fields of intelligence and electrification of vehiclesbased on a previous agreement already signed by Nissan and Honda on March 15.

Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi reach agreement

Through an official note, the three companies are planning a series of collaborations in areas such as environmental technologies, electrification and software development: wide-ranging discussions are underway, it says. From what we can gather, Nissan and Honda are the two most important players in this agreement, although, it says, Mitsubishi Motors’ participation in the areas of potential collaboration between Nissan and Honda will bring new knowledge and foster synergies between the three companies, as well as new business opportunities.

Uchida’s comment…

“We are very pleased to welcome a new member of the strategic partnership between Honda and Nissan – commented Makoto Uchida, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO of Nissan – Mitsubishi Motors has unique technologies and expertise and has already worked with Nissan as a partner. Thanks to the collaboration between the three companies, We expect the partnership to evolve into something that creates greater value and provides unique products and services that meet the different needs of customers.”

…and that of Kato

“Talks between Nissan and Honda about a possible partnership are already at an advanced stage and we have decided to be part of it. – Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Motors – Collaboration with partners is essential in the automotive industry of today, which is undergoing rapid changes due to technological innovations such as electrification and vehicle intelligence. We believe we can access new possibilities in various fields thanks to the collaboration between the three companies”.