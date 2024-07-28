An all-Japanese collaboration to defeat other rival car manufacturers on the market. This is more or less what has crossed the minds of the top management of Mitsubishi Motors when they decided to join an alliance between Honda Motor Nissan Motor, creating an automotive group with combined sales of over 8 million vehicles: the parties will join forces with the primary goal of standardizing the software on board that controls the cars.

All-Japanese alliance

The Nikkei economic daily newspaper relaunched the rumour, underlining how Mitsubishi will now collaborate with Honda and Nissan to finalize the details of their partnershipThe hope of the parties is to be able to increase sales again: Nissan in particular has this objective, since in the year ended in March it constantly losing ground in its two largest markets, the United States and China, which together accounted for half of its global sales.

Nissan and Honda are waiting for Mitsubishi

According to Reuters, the collaboration could help the car manufacturers involved in it to reduce costs and strengthen to combat the tough competition in the electric vehicle sector, where Tesla and BYD do not seem to have many rivals at the moment. And it is exemplary from this point of view the case of China: until recently, Japanese brands were able to get by in the Asian country without too many problems, but after the birth of new local electric car manufacturers, the situation has changed.