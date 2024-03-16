Electric and intelligent. Two characteristics that nowadays are increasingly associated with the vehicles of the future, and that Nissan and Honda they decided to investigate together. The two Japanese car manufacturers have announced that they have signed an agreement memorandum of understanding under which a feasibility study will be launched for a strategic partnership in the fields of vehicle electrification and intelligence.

Double objective

The objective declared jointly by the two companies is double: further accelerate the path towards carbon neutrality on the one hand, progress towards zero fatal road accidents on the other. The scope of feasibility studywe read in an official note, includes software platforms for the automotive sector, the main components relating to electric vehicles and complementary products.

Nissan's comment…

“It is important to prepare for the increasing pace of transformation of mobility in the medium to long term and it is significant that we have reached this agreement based on a mutual understanding that Honda and Nissan face common challenges – commented Makoto Uchida, President and CEO Nissan – We are ready to further discussions and we aim to find advantages for sustainable growth”.

…and that of Honda

“In this once-in-a-hundred-year period of transformation of the automotive industry, we will examine the partnership potential between Nissan and Honda – added Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer Honda – We will evaluate together whether the synergy of technologies and knowledge that our companies have cultivated will allow us to become leaders in the sector by creating new value for the automotive industry”.