Nissan made a group of three futuristic concept cars in November 2021, all three of which had an awkward name. One of these concepts is the electric Max-Out, which Nissan is now building for real. Yes, we know, but beyond that name, the Max-Out is an important car. It should show where Nissan is going in the next few years, and that looks good if you ask us.

The Nissan Max-Out is a convertible and is of course electric. When it appeared virtually in 2021, it still had a skateboard-like setup with two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle. In addition, in 2021 he already gave some hints to the systems we now know as 4orce (Nissan all-wheel drive) and ProPilot (autonomous driving). Both systems are on the latest Nissans and therefore also on the Max-Out.

The interior of the Nissan Max-Out concept

The science fiction appearance continues unabated in the cabin. The seats have been redesigned and there is a huge screen in the middle. And look at that steering wheel! That looks a lot like a game controller. Whether we can ever manage to cruise a bit through Tokyo remains to be seen.

For the time being, the Max-Out will stick to this concept, which will be given a place at a Nissan exhibition. If you ask us, it can also make the last transition and go into production. Still brainstorming about a new name.