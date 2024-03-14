If you are thinking of buying one electric truck but you still haven't decided on any of the various options offered by the electric car automotive industrythen what do you think if you consider the proposal of nissan.

It's about the Nissan X-Trail e-Powera luxury model that offers you a power of 188 horsepower, 1.5 liter inline 3-cylinder engineDid you know that it was chosen as the Electric Car of the year Inter-American Federation of Automobile Journalists (FIPA) 2024?

What do you think if we show you all the details below so you can have your own luxury electric vanin addition to the car insurance options you have, an essential requirement if you want to buy a new vehicle.

The Nissan X-Trail e-Power is available in your 2024 model in two versions, the most important thing first of all is to know the cost, look at the differences:

– X-Trail e-Power Exclusive: 854,900 pesos

– X-Trail e-Power Platinum: 943,900 pesos

Photo: NISSAN

If you are looking for a financing plan that fits the lowest amounts, then you are in the right place, here we take care of your money so consider a Nissan Credit which asks you for the most economical minimum down payment.

Regarding the amount of hitch For example, it is possible that you give 128,235.00 pesos, it also includes the interest rate which is 11.17% and a CAT of 13.7%.

An extended financing term can help you obtain lower monthly payments, luckily, Nissan has one of the most extended, for the X-Trail e-Power it offers you 72 months.

Regarding the monthly payments for your new electric truck 2024, It is possible that they will end up at 15,281 pesos, this without counting the car insurance, which you can pay in cash or add it to your monthly payments.

Photo: SPECIAL

In your quote you must include a Car insuranceit is an essential requirement if you want buy a vehicleBelow we show you three options with the cash or financed amount.

– GNP: 13,097 pesos

Per month: 1,211 pesos

– Qualitas: 16,579 pesos

Per month: 1,533 pesos

– Chubb: 20,734 pesos

Per month: 1,918 pesos

These amounts are with a economic coveragealso consider the variation in costs that depends on the city in which you live.

Photo: NISSAN

Also take into account that this price It is informative and not definitive, your credit history is always taken into account to grant a car loan.