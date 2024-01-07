New rumors emerge regarding the next generation of Nissan GT-R. In particular, we now know that it could be ready before the end of the decade and that it could be based on the Hyper Force concept car recently unveiled by the Japanese brand: Giovanny's word ArrobaSenior Design Director at Nissan, who explained that the car's extreme styling will not slow down its goal of reaching production by 2030.

By the end of the decade

“The shapes, proportions and driving position are not based on pure fantasy – he declared to Autocar – It's pretty bold, but it's a tangible dream to be achieved by the end of the decade”. To be honest, Arroba did not clearly mention the next generation GT-R as a model deriving from the concept car Hyper Force, but it's clear that all the clues seem to point back there. Furthermore, the Senior Design Director of the Japanese giant himself admitted that the next generation of potential Nissan customers has responded “quite positively” to the idea of ​​electrifying the GT-R.

Hyper Force Legacy

We remind you that Nissan's Hyper Force concept car boasts an engine capable of developing up to 1,000 kW of poweris powered by a solid state battery, and among the many strengths highlighted by the Japanese company it can count on high aerodynamic performance, e-4ORCE all-wheel drive and high-strength carbon structure. To convey the true sensation of sportiness, its exterior design was designed together with the NISMO racing team, and is characterized by the presence of a front bonnet and rear diffuser designed to optimize air flows, front fins, front fenders and ends of the rear wing with an exclusive active functionality, and very light carbon rims with a design that promotes aerodynamics and brake cooling.