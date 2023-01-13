Nissan GT-R it renews itself, but it does so without upsetting or revolutionizing itself. All those who expected substantial changes to the design and style of the sports car will be disappointed: the Japanese car manufacturer has in fact made only a few small aesthetic changes to its model, which in addition to the standard version will also be launched on the market in the more performance version Nismo (and in its own special edition T-Spec). As for the debut of the new GT-R, the standard version will arrive in US dealerships this spring, and will be followed by the Nismo variant in the summer.

Let’s start with the standard GT-R, which now features a renewed grille and optimized fenders, changes made to further improve the car’s impressive aerodynamic performance by increasing downforce and keeping the drag coefficient unchanged at 0.26. Focus on the grille: The engineers of the Japanese brand carefully examined the mesh used and decided to go for a thinner design with the aim of improving cooling and reducing resistance. As for the Nismo variant, the main improvement is represented by a new rear wing with gooseneck supports and a larger surface area of ​​almost 10%, mention also for the new rear diffuser and a new exclusive color available for the body known as Stealth Grey.

Under the hood, the new GT-R is equipped with a familiar engine 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6, capable of delivering up to 573 HP of total power and 632 Nm of maximum torque: a six-speed dual-clutch transmission is offered in combination, which sends the power to an all-wheel drive system. Clearly higher performance for the new GT-R Nismo: in this case the engine is one updated version of the VR38DETT thruster, and releases 608 HP of power as well as 651 Nm of torque. To further improve the car’s performance, Nissan has decided to introduce a new limited slip front differential and an updated suspension system (the latter aspect confirmed only for the Japanese market).