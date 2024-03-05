Nissan has made a call to its customers who have purchased some of its models from 2001 to 2018and it is that Automobile manufacturer has identified a failure in the air bags, today in Debate We bring you the complete list of cars and what could happen if a problem occurs.

The automobile manufacturer nissan has released the list of models that need a specialized review of the airbagsthey may need a replacement, so please consider this request is valid until March 31, 2024.

What problems could arise?

Nissan explains that some airbags assembled in the TAKATA company facilities, they were manufactured with an inflator that did not correspond to the necessary specifications, so this failure can create a reduction in gas flow.

If any complications occur, there would be a possible rupture of the airbag at the time of its activation. You must heed the call of nissan because there are no warning signs about this condition.

LIST of cars that Nissan asks to check for airbag failures: Versa, March and others. Photo: SPECIAL

How much does the review cost?

After inspection if necessary the module would be replaced of the airbag, all repairs are free of charge at Authorized Nissan Dealers. The review depends on the model of your car, however, it is estimated to take 1 to 2 hours of your time.

How do you know if your Nissan needs an airbag check?

The review by Nissan is completely freefirst of all you have to verify your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on its official website. You can locate the VIN in your vehicle, above the dashboard, on a metal plate near the windshield on the driver's side.

Nissan gives you another service

Then you have to schedule your appointment, when you check your air bags you may also receive a free oil and filter change. You can contact the Nissan Customer Service Center.

What are the Nissan models that should be reviewed?

Nissan announced that they have 9 of their models from the years 2001 to 2018 application for reviewSurprisingly, we can find 3 of the best-selling vehicles in 2023 alone, the list is as follows:

– Maxima (2001 to 2003)

– Sentra (2002 to 2006)

-Tiida (2005, 2007 to 2018)

– NP300 (2011 to 2015)

– Note (2014 to 2015)

-March (2012 to 2015, 2018)

– Versa (2012 to 2015, 2017 to 2018)

– Pathfinder (2002 to 2004)

– X-Trail (2002 to 2007)

Nissan gives free inspection only to these cars, before March 31. Photo: SPECIAL

So don't miss the opportunity to receive specialized care By Nissan, airbags must be calibrated according to standards that guarantee their correct deployment.

At the moment Mexican Nissan There are no reports of incidents related to the possible defect in the airbags. Remember that you have until March 31 to complete your free review.