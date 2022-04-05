THE Nissan Frontier arrives with new design and new technologies to the Brazilian market at the end of April. Despite the update, the pickup maintains the same prices as previous versions.

Manufactured by Nissan in Córdoba (Argentina), the New Nissan Frontier has gained more trim packages, in a total of six versions, three of which are new. In addition to the S, Attack and XE configurations available on the previous model, there are new SE, Platinum and differentiated PRO-4X options.

On the outside, the wide front grille and the C-shaped quad LED projector headlamps stand out. on the sides, close to the lid – capable of receiving up to 1,054 liters of cargo. And the capacity is 1,043 kg.

The instrument panel has a 7-inch screen with a high quality image, which provides a wide range of vehicle information and settings. In addition to it, the pickup still has an 8-inch screen for the multimedia system in the center console.

off-road version

The big news is the incorporation of the PRO-4X version, designed for lovers of adventure and more radical challenges. In addition to its exclusive design, the PRO-4X incorporates, among others, the rear differential lock, the exclusive Intelligent 360º Vision system with “off road” mode and the best angles of attack and departure, positioning it as differentiated in the segment. “off road”.

The 360º Vision system consists of four cameras (underneath the two exterior mirrors, tailgate and front grille) that help drivers perceive people, objects and cars around and approaching the vehicle. In off-road mode, it allows full visibility of surrounding obstacles at low speeds when four-wheel drive is engaged.

Safety

Nissan has equipped the Frontier line with new technologies. Among these systems is Advanced Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), which monitors two vehicles ahead and the vehicle directly ahead to reduce the risk of multi-car accidents in a possible pile-up, for example. It works together with the Intelligent Brake Assistant (FEB), whose function is to brake the vehicle if the driver does not act.

To increase safety in tired or inattentive situations, the Intelligent Lane Change Alert (LDW) emits audible and visual alerts if the vehicle approaches the lane signal lane, if the lane change indicator is not activated. At the same time, the Lane Departure Prevention Assistant (LDP) automatically acts to bring the vehicle back to the center of the lane, acting on the braking system of the opposite wheels. This prevents involuntary lane switching.

The equipment list also includes, from the entry-level version, the ramp starting aid system (HSA); automatic descent control (HDC); mechanical rear differential lock with limiter (LSD); and electronic brake control (EBD).

Motor

The New Nissan Frontier has two diesel engine configurations, one with two 190 horsepower turbos and 45.9 kgfm of torque and the other with 163 horsepower and 43.3 kgfm.

This Nissan engine provides the power needed for the truck to carry heavy loads in the bed, or to drag 3,500 kg, making it also ideal for performing different tasks on asphalt or off-road.

prices

The New Nissan Frontier arrives at Japanese brand dealerships throughout Brazil from the last week of April with prices similar to those of the previous model versions:

Frontier S 4×4 MT – BRL 230,190

Frontier SE 4×4 MT – BRL 258,990

Frontier Attack 4X4 AT – BRL 263,690

Frontier XE 4×4 MT – BRL 278,990

Frontier Platinum 4×4 AT – BRL 314,590

Frontier PRO4X 4×4 AT – BRL 314,590

