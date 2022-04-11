The step from Formula E to electric road cars is often short. It certainly is for Nissan, which to give life to its battery-powered models relies from a technological point of view on what has been learned in the world of zero-emission motorsport. This was confirmed by Tommaso Volpe, general manager of Nissan Formula E, who commented the relationship between the track and the road in the electrified range of the Japanese brand, which is ready to be extensively renewed within a few years.

“The technology we apply to our race cars it has communicating vessels – the words of Volpe reported by Ansa – Some of the team studies them and, subsequently, we send them to Japan where they are processed for application on production cars. Other cars instead come to us from Japan, and we develop them further to meet our needs ”. A direct relationship therefore between motorsport and everyday mobility, concretely confirmed also by the fact that almost all the software that manage the electric power supply of a Nissan Formula E single-seater are the basis or evolution of those that equip standard electric cars. The first steps of the new electric road range of the Japanese brand will be taken during this year, with the first model to arrive on the roads that will be Ariya, the 100% electric crossover-coupe boasting 500 km of autonomy and 306 HP of power. .